The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, a little bakery took on a big challenge.

"I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said.

The owners of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls hooked up their plow and loaded their truck with 2,000 pizzas and hundreds of loaves of bread for those stuck at work during the blizzard.

They fed workers at Erie County Medical Center, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo General Hospital, and Oishei Children's Hospital.

"They're very thankful, very thankful. That's really all they can say is thank you so much," Bassett said.

But even as the snow melts, The Little Bakery's enduring commitment to the community pushes forward.

"I was on Facebook. I'm part of the Buffalo Blizzard group. I see a lot of people asking for help. They need deliveries to their house with different foods. They're asking for the minimum," Bassett said.

With the help of the food truck Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles and Niagara Falls restaurant Fortunas, the Little Bakery opened up on a Monday, when they're usually closed, to provide those in need with free pizza and bread.

"What I can do is I can give away pizza and bread. So, that's when I stepped in and we got a little team in there, and anyone that needs it to come down and get your pizza," Bassett said.

Within just two hours, The Little Bakery gave away hundreds of loaves of bread and pizza, until they ran out.

This article was written by Olivia Proia for WKBW.