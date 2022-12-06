Thousands in North Carolina still without power after shootings at power substations

People living in one North Carolina county are still without power three days after two power substations were damaged by gunfire.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 37,000 Moore County residents are still without power as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The outages began just after 7 p.m. Saturday after someone pulled up and opened fire on the substations, which are owned by Duke Energy, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday at a news conference, the Associated Press reported.

In response to the outages, a state of emergency was announced, including a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Moore County Schools, which was closed Monday, remained closed Tuesday, the district said in a tweet.

Fields said the incident is being investigated as a criminal act, adding that "it was targeted," the news outlet reported.