Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Thousands without power as nor'easter hits several states

binghamton.jpeg
National Weather Service
Binghamton, New York
binghamton.jpeg
Posted at 8:13 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:13:20-04

A powerful spring nor'easter has crippled several states.

Parts of Pennsylvania and New York are dealing with a foot of snow. Binghamton, New York reported 14.5 inches of snow as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Thousands of customers across the Northeast are also without power. New York had more than 100,000 customers without power as of Tuesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Forecasters expect most of the snowfall to end by Wednesday. However, chilly temperatures and strong winds are expected to stick around.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png