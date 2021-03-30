TikTok star on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when powerful winds blew a tree limb onto her car and killed her.

Rochelle Hager, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.

Brittanie Lynn Ritchie told the Morning Sentinel she heard a crash Monday while on the phone with Hager and then silence.

Police said 31-year-old Hager died instantly in the crash in Farmington.

According to The Associated Press, Hager was the only person inside the vehicle at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

Winds were gusting greater than 50 mph at the time.

Hager and Ritchie were both popular on TikTok.