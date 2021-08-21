Tropical Storm Henri nears hurricane status as it eyes northeast

The Mid-Atlantic and New England are bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Henri, which is ramping up to hurricane status as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Henri is currently located off the Carolina coast and packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The system is moving northward at 12 mph and is slated to make landfall on Long Island sometime Sunday afternoon. A storm reaches hurricane status when maximum sustained winds exceed 74 mph.

Coastal states are expected to begin feeling the effects of Henri as early as Saturday. The National Hurricane Center reports that "dangerous" storm surge will arrive late Saturday night, and Rhode Island could see hurricane-like conditions ahead of the storm's official landfall.

The NHC also says that Long Island, New England, southeast New York and northern New Jersey could be in for "considerable" flash and urban flooding, as well as small stream and river flooding throughout the weekend.

Across the East Coast, Henri will cause beaches and ocean ports to experience dangerous swells and significant rip tide currents.

Hurricane warnings have been issued on Long Island and into coastal areas of New England like Rhode Island and southern Connecticut. CNN reports that as of Saturday morning, 4 million people were under hurricane warnings.

Henri is poised to become the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years. In 1991, Hurricane Bob made landfall in the area, where the AP says it killed 17 people and caused $1.5 billion in damage.