United adding European destinations this summer as travel picks up

United Airlines is preparing for a busy travel season this summer by adding more international flights.

The airline announced Tuesday it add routes to Europe and will boost capacity for transatlantic flights by 25% from 2019.

New destinations to Europe include London, Milan, Zurich, Munich and Nice.

United will also resume other international flights that had been halted during the pandemic and will increase some flights to Europe.

Some European destinations will need to wait to be added until next year, due to a pilot shortage and the pending approval of repairs on Boeing 777s.

According to data from research firm Cirium, United has at least 15% more European flights planned for the summer than its rivals, including Delta and American Airlines.