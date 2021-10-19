Watch
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:05:23-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week.

The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

It follows the OK last month of a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine for many Americans.

The FDA was also expected to say that using the same brand for a booster was still preferable.

The move was previewed Tuesday by a U.S. health official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.

