Verdict reached on some charges in MI governor kidnap plot trial

A judge announced he has been informed the jury has reached verdicts on several charges and is deadlocked on others in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

It is not known what charges are decided and whether they are guilty or not guilty.

The judge is bringing in the jury and will give them a deadlocked jury instruction, urging them to resume deliberations, keep an open mind, but not urge them to decide the remaining charges one way or the other.

He also told them, "If you can't you can't," and he doesn't want to "insult your intelligence" about reconsidering their position.

The judge told the attorneys he had already ordered them lunch and will have them deliberate through lunch and get an update in the afternoon.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris were all charged with conspiracy to kidnap the governor. Some were also facing weapon charges.

The trial lasted nearly two weeks, and the jury began deliberating on Monday, April 5. 34 witnesses were called to testify, including 2 people who pleaded guilty to the plot and testified for the prosecution. Others who testified included undercover FBI agents.

All of the men were arrested in October 2020. The government claims they were planning to kidnap Whitmer before the 2020 election.

The jury is made up of six men, six women, and three alternates in a separate room.

This story was first reported by Jim Kiertzner at WXYZ in Detroit, Mich.