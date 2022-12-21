Watch Now
Veteran wins Massachusetts lottery game six times

Raymond Roberts Sr. won six $25,000 a year for life prizes using the same numbers on all the tickets.
Raymond Roberts Sr. bought six Massachusetts lottery tickets using the exact same number and they all won.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Dec 21, 2022
FALLS RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is really lucky.

Raymond Roberts Sr. bought six lotto tickets using the exact same numbers, and they all won, the Massachusetts Lottery announced in a news release.

His luck helped him win $25,000 a year for life, and when you multiply that by six, that's $150,000 a year.

He told lottery officials that “intuition” was his reasoning for buying the tickets and using the same numbers for the Dec. 14 Lucky for Life drawing at a liquor store in Fall River.

Roberts said the numbers, which are the same digits he's been using for more than 20 years, are combinations of anniversary dates and birthdays, lottery officials said.

A Vietnam veteran, Roberts showed up to the agency's headquarters on Dec. 15 to claim his prize, choosing the $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes which netted him $1,950,000 before taxes, according to the news release.

On the sixth winning ticket, Roberts decided to receive that prize in 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes, the agency said.

According to lottery officials, Roberts said he plans to buy a motorcycle.

