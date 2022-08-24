Video shows 131-foot luxury yacht sinking into sea off Italian coast

Dramatic video was captured of the moment when a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Italy over nine miles from the shore.

The incident was recorded on video by the Italian Coast Guard off the coast of Catanzaro in southern Italy.

VIDEO: A luxury yacht sinks some 15 km off the coast of Catanzaro, in southern Italy. All four passengers and five crew members were rescued from the 40-metre vessel, which was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it sank. pic.twitter.com/k0c5ZvuFDN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 23, 2022

There were four passengers along with five crew members on the boat. All were able to be rescued from the nearly 131-foot superyacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

The passengers were headed from Gallipoli in southern Italy to Milazzo, a town located on the southern Italian island of Sicily.