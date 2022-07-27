Volunteers help rescue four-legged hiker from Colorado trail

A four-legged hiker in Colorado got some help from a group of rescue volunteers over the weekend.

On Sunday, the El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) said they received a call about a dog needing help from Barr Camp.

According to the rescuers, Roland's owner carried the dog for many miles before calling them for assistance.

"After being carried for many miles, Roland and his dad were extremely grateful that we were able to lend some helping hands and get them down to their vehicle safely," the group said on its Facebook page alongside a picture of them carrying a happy puppy.

According to its website, Barr Camp is a campground located on the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak.

"The 6.5-mile hike gains 3,800 ft, with most of the elevation gain over the first 3 miles of the trail," the campground's site said.