Walmart customer killed trying to stop fight between 2 employees, police say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Walmart shopper was shot and killed Tuesday when he tried to break up a fight between two store employees, Florida police said.

The fatal shooting occurred inside a Walmart in South Florida's Lauderdale Lakes community.

Investigators said the shooter, identified as Tironie Shavar Sterling, 22, arrived at the Walmart, where he works. He was off duty and there to meet with a female employee.

Once there, Sterling and the female employee became involved in a physical argument.

During the encounter, officials said Sterling dropped a firearm on the floor and attempted to steal the woman's cell phone.

As the confrontation escalated, a male customer stepped in, trying to help the woman.

At that time, Sterling and the customer became involved in a physical altercation. During that fight, investigators said Sterling picked up his gun and shot the Good Samaritan multiple times. Sterling then fled the scene.

When deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived, they found the customer suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died. The sheriff's office was withholding his identity, citing Marsy's Law.

Sterling was identified as a shooting suspect and arrested a few hours later.

He was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery by sudden snatching. He is being held at the Central Broward County jail.

