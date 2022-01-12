West Virginia governor says he's feeling 'extremely unwell' after COVID-19 diagnosis

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

"I feel extremely unwell at this point," Justice said in a statement Tuesday.

The Republican governor said his symptoms included congestion, cough, elevated blood pressure and heart rate. He also said he had a high fever.

Justice said he hoped the monoclonal antibody treatment he received would lessen the symptoms.

Due to his illness, the governor was forced to cancel his State of the State address, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

"Even though I won’t be there, we are going to showcase what we’ve accomplished with economic development in West Virginia," Justice said. "We are on a rocket ship ride and the world is finally waking up to it. But, because of this pandemic, we all must adjust and realize that our lives aren’t the same as they were a few short years ago."

Justice thanked everyone who offered him prayers and support and promised people that the pandemic would eventually come to an end.

"We’re going to get through this and put an end to this terrible pandemic once and for all," he said.