Wildlife advocates sue US in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

Killling Wolves
FILE - This Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows a gray wolf (OR-93), seen near Yosemite, Calif., shared by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last September that protections for wolves may need to be restored. A final determination was due June 1. The Humane Society of the United States and Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, asked a federal judge in Montana to order officials to make a decision. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 09, 2022
Several groups have sued the U.S. government after they missed a June 1 deadline to decide on the fate of protecting gray wolves in certain areas.

The Associated Press reported that The Humane Society of the United States and the Center for Biological Diversity asked a U.S. district judge in Montana to force the Biden administration to make a decision.

The AP reported that the White House was set to decide if protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains.

In a preliminary finding last September, the Biden administration said protections for wolves might need to be restored, the news outlet reported.

According to the Associated Press, the animal was exterminated nationwide due to government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns in the 1930s.

However, the news outlet reported that they were reintroduced in the 1990s from Canada into the northern U.S. Rockies.

According to the AP, Idaho and Montana governors last year signed laws that expanded when, where and how wolves can be killed.

