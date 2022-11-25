World Cup: USA, England battle to 0-0 draw

A hard-fought World Cup game between USA and England ended in a 0-0 draw.

The two teams combined for about 20 shots on goal Friday in Qatar.

One of the best opportunities for the U.S. to take the lead came in the first half when Christian Pulisic's shot hit the crossbar.

England had a chance to win the game in the closing minutes of the game. Harry Kane's header went just wide of the goal in the 93rd minute.

This was the first scoreless draw for the U.S. in World Cup history.

"We're proud, but our work's not done," said Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the U.S. men's national team.

The U.S. will now need to win on Tuesday against Iran to move out of Group B and into the elimination round.

Iran beat Wales earlier in the day, 2-0.