World leaders face new rule at UN meeting: vaccination

Evan Schneider/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, file photo provided by United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, left, and Volkan Bozkir, right, president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, applaud as Abdulla Shahid, center, receives the gavel as the new president of the 76th session of the UNGA at U.N. headquarters. World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly's big meeting next week, the assembly leader and New York City officials said this week, prompting swift objections from at least one nation.(Evan Schneider/United Nations Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 6:05 PM, Sep 15, 2021
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s big meeting next week.

The assembly president and New York City officials made the announcement this week.

The new requirement is prompting swift objections from at least one nation: Russia. The country's ambassador requested a meeting to discuss the decision, AFP reported.

The diplomatic world’s premier event is being held in person for the first time during the pandemic. More than 100 heads of state or government and 23 cabinet ministers plan to deliver their countries’ signature speeches.

It’s not immediately clear how the vaccination requirement will be enforced.

However, according to AFP, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the UN Headquarters.

The general assembly begins Tuesday.

