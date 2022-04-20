Watch
World's biggest carnival, Rio Carnival, is back

Brazil Carnival
Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - Performers from the Inocentes de Belford Roxo samba school parade on a float during carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 10, 2013. Competing samba schools were corralled from the streets into the Sambadrome in the 1980s, and have become Rio’s quintessential Carnival display for tens of thousands of attendees willing to shell out for tickets. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 15:59:14-04

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Rio Carnival festival is back.

It is considered the biggest carnival in the world.

Two million people a day are expected to show up.

This year, however, street parties won’t be running wild through Rio de Janeiro, the Associated Press reported.

The local government refused to authorize the parties, citing a lack of sufficient time to prepare.

But some organizers said that won't deter them from coming out, adding that it'll be part party, part protest.

Last year, the festival was canceled for the first time in a century due to the coronavirus pandemic, the news outlet reported.

The festival runs through April 30.

