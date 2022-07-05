WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

The native West Virginian will receive that tribute at a later date.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the honor on Sunday.

During a memorial in Charleston, West Virginia, Williams was remembered for his courage, humility and selflessness.

President Harry Truman awarded the Medal of Honor to Williams in 1945 for his heroics during one of the Pacific theater's fiercest fights, the battle for Iwo Jima.

He was 22 when he received the medal.

Williams died June 29 at the age of 98.

According to his foundation's social media accounts, he died in Huntington at the Veterans Affairs medical center that bears his name.