Yellen, Malerba are 1st female pair to have signatures on US currency

(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, left, and Treasurer of the United States Chief Lynn Malerba show of money they autographed during a tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's (BEP) Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Yellen unveiled the first U.S. currency bearing her signature, marking the first time that U.S. bank notes will bear the name of a female treasury secretary.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:51:15-05

The signatures of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba now appear on U.S. currency.

The new bills were presented on Thursday at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thursday marks the first time signatures from two females have been featured on U.S. currency.

Yellen said the landmark moment isn't about her or Malerba.

"These notes represent the hard ongoing work of the treasury department to strengthen the economy, advance our economy standing around the world, and also a reminder of the contributions of women who have worked at Treasury and in the economics profession," Yellen said.

The women's names will first appear on the $1 and $5 bills.

The new notes will be transferred to the Federal Reserve this month and go into circulation in January.

