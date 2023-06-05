New details in Montecito home invasion murder

On May 27th of 2022, 96-year-old Violet Evelyn Alberts, a longtime resident of Montecito, was found deceased in her residence.

Detectives are announcing the release of additional information to coincide with the one-year anniversary of her murder.

The Sheriff’s Office has developed information regarding the suspect vehicle seen entering and leaving the property during the time of the murder.

The Sheriff’s Office is now asking or the public's help in identifying the owner or occupant of the included pictured mid-sized SUV.

Detectives are also asking Montecito residents to check any surveillance footage from May of 2022 for this vehicle.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her murder.

Alberts was a victim of a home invasion and the autopsy confirms her death to be a homicide.

Through an investigation put on by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Detectives, this crime is not believed to be random.

In fact, before her murder, Alberts was the victim of fraud; the suspect involved has been in custody since August 9, 2022.

As a result, detectives are still attempting to identify the suspect responsible for the murder.

If you know the subject associated with this vehicle, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tipline at (805) 681-4171 or email tips@sbsheriff.org.

