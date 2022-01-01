Watch
New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

Michael Owen Baker/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah were set to go forward on New Year's Day despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancelation of the 2021 parade. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jan 01, 2022
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) —

A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 marched on despite a new surge of infections.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition featured actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

After days of record-smashing rains, there were sunny skies for the 8 a.m. start.

The parade drew thousands of fans.

Pasadena authorities urged people to wear masks and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups.

