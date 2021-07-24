No. 2 Team USA upset by No. 15 Indonesia in mixed team archery prelim

Team USA's first foray into mixed team archery ended in the Round of 16 with a 5-4 loss to Indonesia at the Yumenoshima Archery Field in Koto City, Tokyo on Friday.

The Americans were the No. 2 seed, and the pairing of Brady Ellison, second in men's qualifying, and Mackenzie Brown, fifth in women's qualifying, managed two tens and did not hit an inner ten.

Indonesia's pair of Riau Ega Agatha and Diananda Choirunisa collected four tens and two inner tens to reach the quarterfinal round.

India also reached the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over Chinese Taipei, while Great Britain slipped past China 5-3. South Korea handled Bangladesh 6-0.

Elsewhere, Mexico handled Germany 6-2, France came back to beat Japan 5-3, Netherlands shut out Italy 6-0, and Turkey beat the Russian Olympic Committee 6-2.