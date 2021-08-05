Norway's Mol punches ticket to historic gold medal match with dominant performance

In the semifinal matches of the men's Olympic beach volleyball tournament, Norway faces Latvia while the Russian Olympic Committee takes on Qatar to determine which two teams will battle for gold and which will play for bronze.

Norway outplays Latvia at the net

MATCH STATS

Any attempt to stop Anders Mol was futile, as the Norwegian beach volleyball player had an answer to everything his opponents hit his way.

Playing alongside Christian Sorum, Mol was an absolute menace at the net, recording 10 blocks on the 42 total points the Norwegian pair scored in their 2-0 victory over Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs of Latvia.

Mol and Sorum had the advantage from the jump, as they took a 5-1 lead in the first set. Palvins and Tocs hung around for a bit but ultimately fell 21-15. The second set was much of the same when the Norwegians won three consecutive points to build a 9-5 lead. Tocs managed to save one match point but couldn't hold off another, and the team representing Norway advanced to the gold medal match for the first time in Olympic history.

Norway will face the winner of the match between Qatar and the ROC.