Obama tests positive for COVID, says he's 'feeling fine'

Former President Obama has tested positive for COVID, according to his official Twitter.
"I just tested positive for COVID," Obama tweeted Sunday.
"I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."
Obama ended his tweet by urging everyone to "get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."
