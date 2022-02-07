Olympic singer? U.S. gold medalist Chloe Kim shows off secret talent

Chloe Kim made history during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang when she became the youngest woman to win a snowboard halfpipe gold medal at the age of 17. After breaking her ankle in 2019, Kim stepped away from the snowboarding world and put a completely different skillset on display.

Kim made her public singing debut competing on the reality TV show, "The Masked Singer". You might have recognized her as "the jellyfish" on Season 4.

"My parents actually were obsessed with the Korean version of the show, so that’s where it kind of started," Kim told Entertainment Weekly. "I was so incredibly nervous. With the Olympics, I kind of knew what to expect, but with this, I had no idea."

Kim was one of the last singers to be unmasked with only two judges correctly guessing her identity. Some of the clues included a partnership with the cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch, taking a break from the celebrity world to experience normal things, and being No. 1 in her craft.

During competition, Kim sang hit songs "Big Girls Don’t Cry" by Fergie, "Crazy" by Patsy Cline, "Don’t Start Now" by Dua Lipa, and "Stay" by Rihanna.

After receiving such positive feedback, it's only a matter of time before we hear more from the budding artist.

"I know now that people like my voice," Kim said. "So I won't be too shy to put something out."

Until then, Kim will be hitting the snowboarding halfpipe competition in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Catch her first event Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET in women's halfpipe qualifying.

