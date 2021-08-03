Olympic table tennis Day 11: Germany women, men reach semis

EDIT NOTE: This post will be updated throughout the day's action in Japan.

Women's quarterfinal matches

Germany 3, South Korea 2: No. 3 seed Germany had plenty of work to do to hold off South Korea, and Shan Xiaona had a long wait to make amends for an early loss and play the hero. Shan and Petrissa Solja lost 3-2 to start the match, and Han Ying's pair of individual wins kept Germany in the mix despite a Jeon Ji-hee win in the third pairing. Xiaona was ready, though, and beat Choi Hyo-joo 3-0 in the decisive match.

China 3, Singapore 0: No. 1 seed China make quick, quick work of No. 6 Singapore, just as they had Austria. Chen Meng and Wang Manyu swept a doubles match before Sung Yinsha delivered a win. Both of those were in straight sets. Then Wang stepped back in for another win, this one 3-1 over Lin Ye. It'll be China v Germany and Hong Kong v Japan in the semifinals.

Men's quarterfinal matches

Japan 3, Sweden 1: The No. 3 seeded hosts got a team win from Koki Niwa and Tomokazu Harimoto before Sweden answered through an individual win for Mattias Falck. Harimoto and Niwa, however, answered with individual wins of their own to advance to a semifinal round that now includes Japan, China, and South Korea.

Germany 3, Chinese Taipei 2: Everyone contributed to Germany's win, as Patrick Franziska and Timo Boll won a doubles match to start the affair and Dimitrij Ovtcharov joined Boll in winning a singles match. Lin Yun-ju's two individual wins kept Chinese Taipei in the mix deep into the contest, but it will be Germany who moves on to face hosts Japan in the semis.