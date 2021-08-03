Olympic table tennis Day 11: Germany women outlast South Korea

EDIT NOTE: This post will be updated throughout the day's action in Japan.

Women's quarterfinal matches

MATCH STATS

No. 3 seed Germany had plenty of work to do to hold off South Korea, and Shan Xiaona had a long wait to make amends for an early loss and play the hero. Shan and Petrissa Solja lost 3-2 to start the match, and Han Ying's pair of individual wins kept Germany in the mix despite a Jeon Ji-hee win in the third pairing. Xiaona was ready, though, and beat Choi Hyo-joo 3-0 in the decisive match.

Men's quarterfinal matches

MATCH STATS

Japan 3, Sweden 1: The No. 3 seeded hosts got a team win from Koki Niwa and Tomokazu Harimoto before Sweden answered through an individual win for Mattias Falck. Harimoto and Niwa, however, answered with individual wins of their own to advance to a semifinal round that now includes Japan, China, and South Korea.