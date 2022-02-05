Watch
News

Actions

Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels

items.[0].image.alt
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Beijing Olympics Biathlon
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 11:47:38-05

BEIJING (AP) — Some Olympic athletes unlucky enough to test positive for the coronavirus at the Beijing Olympics feel their quarantine conditions make a bad situation much worse.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova has complained she was served inedible food and lost weight.

Germany is pushing for bigger rooms and more hygienic conditions.

The Russian team says that conditions for Vasnetsova improved after her complaint and that she's now getting better food and hopefully a stationary bike to train on.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png