Olympic Volleyball Day 6: Italy's unbeaten women roll

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's volleyball action in Tokyo.

Winless Argentina no match for Italy

The Italian women's volleyball team on Thursday remained unbeaten at the Tokyo Olympics, looking progressively stronger throughout a 3-0 sweep of winless Argentina in Pool B action at Ariake Arena.

Argentina made it more than competitive in the first set before succumbing 25-21, and Italy responded to the challenge by methodically closing things out, 25-16 and 25-15, to improve to 3-0 in the pool. Argentina fell to 0-3.