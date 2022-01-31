Watch
News

Actions

On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Los Angeles Rams' Matt Gay (8) misses a field goal during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
49ers Rams Football
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 22:06:27-05

The Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL’s worst team two years ago. Now they’re headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Rams’ home stadium.

Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season.

Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it.

Then the Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit and took the NFC crown with a 20-17 victory over San Francisco when Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining.

The Super Bowl is on Feb. 13 on KSBY.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png