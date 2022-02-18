LIVE UPDATES: Teams from China, ROC, U.S. feature in pairs short program

Will the Chinese team of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong win gold at their home Olympics? Or will reigning world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov bring the Russian Olympic Committee its third figure skating win of these Games?

The answers to those questions and more take shape as the pairs figure skating short program gets underway Feb. 18.

The teams of Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc will seek strong finishes for the U.S. The last time the U.S. had two pairs teams at the Games, in 2014, they placed ninth and 12th. Knierim/Frazier and Cain-Gribble/LeDuc enter this competition ranked seventh and eighth.

Follow along with our live updates below...

Group 1 feat. Knierim/Frazier

5:44 a.m. ET: We begin this first of five groups by making history: Karina Safina and Luka Berulava are now the first Georgians to compete in pairs figure skating at the Olympics. Coached in part by 2014 Olympic champion Maksim Trankov of Russia, they score 66.11 points here.

5:51 a.m. ET: Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier had an astounding start to their Olympic experience with a great skate in the team event and they repeat that success here. "That was electric," 1998 Olympic singles champion Tara Lipinski said, giving them high praise. "They make sure you never look away." Knierim and Frazier easily lead with a score of 74.23 points, close to their personal best from the team event of 75.00.

5:58 a.m. ET: Another team to watch, Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford, takes the ice early. That's because the start order for the short program is derived from world rankings (in reverse order) and teams that have a short history together have not yet had a chance to build up enough world ranking points. Knierim/Frazier, both past U.S. champions (and Knierim a 2018 Olympian) with other partners, paired up in April 2020, while James/Radford, she a past world medalist and he a past world champion and 2018 Olympic medalist, became a team in April 2021. James doubles a side-by-side triple toeloop in this performance and they are into third with 63.03 points.

Group 2

This group should have four teams but will instead have three after Hungary's Ioulia Chtchetinina and Mark Magyar had to withdraw. Magyar tested positive for COVID-19.