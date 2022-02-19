Watch
Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals

David J. Phillip/AP
Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Beijing Olympics Figure Skating
Posted at 1:59 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 16:59:13-05

BEIJING (AP) — Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event that was marred by a doping positive by 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva.

In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women’s event after her doping positive went public.

The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event where she finished in the top three.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
