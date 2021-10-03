Watch
Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
A model wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Paris Fashion S/S 2022 Hermes
Posted at 8:04 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 23:04:43-04

PARIS (AP) — As weary fashionistas made it to the final sprint of Paris Fashion Week’s 96 physical and digital spring-summer shows, Saturday’s runways provided the spark to keep the energy going despite the rain and gray skies.

Some of the world’s top designers channeled humor, bright colors, innovative design techniques and even animated films for ever-imaginative displays.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood was in typically eccentric form.

Mixing Glam Rock references from Westwood’s 80s heyday with historic musing and a tongue firmly in cheek, Kronthaler created 66 designs of fashion mayhem in a very fun show.

