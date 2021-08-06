Paul Chelimo takes bronze in men's 5000m behind Joshua Cheptegei

FULL RESULTS

World record holder Joshua Cheptegei finally got his Olympic gold, winning the men's 5000m in 12:58.15.

The victory came after the Ugandan runner was upset in the men's 10,000m on Friday. Ethiopia's Selemon Barega won that race while Cheptegei came away with silver, but he would not be denied a spot at the top of the podium a second time.

Canada's Mohammed Ahmed finished in 12:58.61 to win silver, and Paul Chelimo found his way into the top three for a second consecutive Olympics. The American crossed the finish line in third with a deep lunge that morphed into a dive onto the track. The dramatic finish wasn't necessarily required to snag the bronze, but the silver medalist from Rio made sure his second Olympic medal was secure.

Chelimo's time of 12:59.05 was 12 milliseconds faster than fourth-place finisher Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli.

The other two runners representing Team USA, Grant Fisher and William Kincaid, finished in ninth and 14th, respectively.