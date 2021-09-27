PHOTOS: The Windy Fire

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, firefighters battle the Windy Fire near Johnsondale, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP) Mike McMillan/AP

In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, a firefighter battles the Windy Fire near Johnsondale, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP) Mike McMillan/AP

In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, firefighters battle the Windy Fire near Johnsondale, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP) Mike McMillan/AP

In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, firefighters battle the Windy Fire near Johnsondale, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP) Mike McMillan/AP

In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, firefighters battle the Windy Fire near Johnsondale, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP) Mike McMillan/AP

In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, Division Supervisor Cody Canning surveys the scene of the Windy Fire around Johnsondale, Calif., and the R Ranch on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP) Mike McMillan/AP

Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

The windy fire burns along a ridge in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Line safety director Joe Labak marks a falling branch hazard in the Trail of 100 Giants of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., as the Windy Fire burns on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Labak said the sequoia at center sustained fire damage when the fire spotted into its crown. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighter Aidan Hart battles the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

A tree stands in the Trail of 100 Giants grove as flames from the Windy Fire burn in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Fire-resistant wrap covers a bridge as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters discuss tactics while battling the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Firefighters pass a sign wrapped in fire-resistant material while battling the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

A helicopter drops water on the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

A firefighter battles the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP

In this photo provided by Mike McMillan, firefighters battle the Windy Fire near Johnsondale, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The Windy Fire has burned through nearly 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. Ignited by lightning on Sept. 9, the Windy Fire has forced evacuation of of small forest communities but no privately owned structures had burned as of Thursday morning. (Mike McMillan via AP) Mike McMillan/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next