Podcast: With the 2022 Olympics approaching, how are winter athletes affected by the Tokyo Games?

On this episode, host Lindsay Czarniak welcomes new co-host and Olympian Lolo Jones to On Her Turf. The hurdler who also competes in bobsledding gives updates on her training ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics and chats about how she changed her eating habits to prepare to push a 365-pound bobsled.

Two-time Olympic champion Wyomia Tyus joins the conversation to talk about her involvement in the Olympic Project for Human Rights, the changes her demonstration in 1968 brought about and the origins of the Women's Sports Foundation. She remembers how the press treated female athletes during her competitive days and gives insight on how difficult it is to defend an Olympic title.

Four-time Olympic beach volleyball medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings returns to the podcast to spill the secret of where Olympians keep their medals, discuss the upcoming Winter Olympics and explain why qualifying for the Olympics is a "gnarly" experience. Jones also gives some insight into the unique challenges athletes who compete in winter sports are facing due to the pandemic.

The women wrap up the conversation by sharing what they would (or wouldn't) tell the younger versions of themselves if they could speak to them today.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts or below:

