Podcast: Behind the scenes at the Olympic equestrian stables

Perhaps this episode of In The Village should be renamed In The Barn. That’s where host Elizabeth Beisel is today as she meets Thomas, who, at 1,085 pounds, is by far the largest athlete introduced on the podcast.

Thomas, whose competition name is Tsetserleg TSF, is U.S. equestrian Boyd Martin’s ride in the show jumping competition at the Games. Stephanie Simpson, Martin’s barn manager and head groom and Thomas’ caretaker, takes Beisel—and you—inside the Olympic equestrian stables to talk about the daunting task of shipping horses to the Games and the amount of care they need and deserve. They even have chiropractors.

In The Village is the podcast fob that opens the gates to the Athletes Village, one of the most exclusive areas of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. For more episodes of In The Village, go to Spotify or listen below:

View social media post: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2zs5sjjHKxiL5ALYIRGQjk?si=SRbrjG3iS8GSVRu7QrPADg&dl_branch=1