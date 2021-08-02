Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Podcast: Staying in the moment with Chase Kalisz

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates winning the Men's 400m IM on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Podcast: Staying in the moment with Chase Kalisz
Posted at 9:13 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 00:59:27-04

The Podium

The schedule for swimming events in Tokyo has been a bit different than in previous Olympics. Instead of swimming final races the same day as preliminaries, athletes have to sleep on their performances and wake up the next day with the same energy that got them into finals or with a new mindset to erase previous mistakes.

Chase Kalisz, who won Team USA's first medal of these Games with a gold in the men's 400m IM, joins The Podium to explain why sleeping in between races was "a necessary evil." He also reflects on his performance in the 200IM and shares his plans for the future. 

Canadian golfer Corey Conners details how he maintained his focus in Tokyo while Shane Lowry (IRL) and Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) discuss how the Olympics compares to other golf tournaments they've played in. Champion Xander Schauffele tells host Lauren Shehadi how he held off silver medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia in the final nine holes. 

You can listen to this episode of The Podium on Apple Podcasts or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/1e92ec98-1658-4883-ac71-cad39b220c09

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today