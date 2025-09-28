Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tyler Brewer drops out of race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor

Brewer for Supervisor campaign
Tyler Brewer, the owner of Family Paralegal Associates, announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor.

Brewer sites an upcoming relocation from District 4 as the reason for the decision.

“District 4 deserves leadership that is fully present and dedicated to addressing the needs of Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, Halcyon, and all of our surrounding communities. Because of my relocation, I will no longer be eligible to serve, and it would not be fair to continue my candidacy under those circumstances.” said Brewer, in a press release to KSBY.

With his withdrawal, District 4 has two candidates in the race for supervisor: Incumbant, Jimmy Paulding, and business owner Adam Verdin.

District 4 includes the communities of Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, Huasna, Edna Valley, California Valley, and some other unincorporated areas of the county.

