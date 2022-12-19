9th annual "Breaking and Entering Christmas" event surprises two families this year

It’s all hands-on deck for local businesses, community members, and family friends as they work together to bring the 9th annual "Breaking and Entering Christmas" event to life.

The idea is to be able to bring some Christmas cheer to a family whose this holiday season may have been without it.

“What happens is we’ll find a way to get the family out of the house, in this case, we used some family friends and figure out something to do. We have about an hour or two and we go to town," said Adam Montiel, Up & Adam in the Mornings host.

That means wrapping gifts, decorating the Christmas tree and the house, and even stocking the fridge with food.

“The best part is the family maintains anonymity the whole time they always keep their privacy," added Montiel.

“It makes Christmas have a real purpose and meaning. To give rather than to receive is just really special and then the fact the family doesn’t know who we are, I just love that," said Ginny Barnett, who volunteered for the 7th year in a row.

Every year, listeners of Krush 92.5 and Coast 104.5 radio stations can nominate a family, this year, there are two families who will receive this unexpected surprise.