Hair donation event in Grover Beach for Wigs for Kids a success

We all love the way we look after a good haircut but in Grover Beach, haircuts are helping others look good.

Mariah Eaves, the owner of Bare Heart Boudoir in San Luis Obispo, has been donating hair for almost two decades but rallied support to do it on an even bigger scale.

“I have been donating my hair for about 20 years and this time I wanted to do something big. My hair grows like a weed, so I just chop and donate, chop and donate,” Eaves said.

Thanks to a partnership with Natalie Ozzimo of Bellizzimo Beauty, eight people got a free haircut at Seaglass Salon by donating their hair to create wigs for children facing medical hair loss.

“It's been really exciting to learn more about it and get to be a part of it. We would love to continue to do this,” Ozzimo said.

According to Eaves and Wigs for Kids, the wigs cost approximately $2,000 with kids receiving a wig every year until they are 18-years-old.

For Ozzimo, it’s a cause near and dear to her heart having three kids of her own and a mother who’s experienced hair loss through cancer treatments.

“It's just been a personal connection being involved in cancer and losing hair and how important that can be for someone to get that wig,” Ozzimo said.

It's also gratifying to know your hair is contributing to a sense of empowerment for kids going through their hair loss issues.

“My last donation I did receive an email," Eaves explained. "It was about six months later and it was a little redheaded girl on the cover and I swear it was some of my hair on there!”

You can learn more about how to donate or support Wigs for Kids on their website wigsforkids.org or Eaves' donation site.