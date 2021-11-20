Local launches Operation Christmas Senior Citizens

One community member has always helped families during the holidays, but this year she is creating her own special project.

“It kinda just hit me like there are programs for Toys for Tots for children, for the homeless, but there are not any programs for the senior citizens," said Angie Miranda, founder of Operation Christmas Senior Citizens.

Miranda started a Facebook group to help provide Christmas gifts for senior citizens.

“They are the forgotten ones… I even forgot about them. At times we get busy with our lives and we forget. I have an uncle at the care center. How many times I have gone to visit him? I had to sit myself down and say I have to get over there and visit him because I am sure he has stuff he needs," said Miranda.

Miranda created this group on Tuesday and within a couple of days, more than 160 community members have said they’re ready to sponsor a senior citizen.

Miranda has been able to partner up with Arroyo Grande Care Center to give seniors in care centers some holiday cheer.

“Emotionally it would just be them knowing that they are cared for and that you know they are part of a family. So everyone in a family gets to open a present so they get to open a present too," said Jessa Crabtree, activities director at Arroyo Grande Care Center.

“The people are always looking for different clothes you know toiletries and sometimes you can’t get certain things you want so something like this will be very good," said Arthur Andrade, a recipient of Operation Christmas.

It’s not just for senior centers, any senior citizen can join the Facebook group and make a wish list for the holidays. Miranda will then partner them up with a sponsor.

Miranda hopes to do this operation throughout the year.

“The ones that don’t have family, they can reach out to me and say hey, do you have any extra socks, pants, or a sweater?" said Miranda.

This may even lead her to a bigger project in the future.

“If everything goes well, who knows, maybe we can start our own non-profit for senior citizens," said Miranda.

Community members can help by going onto this Amazon wish list where individuals can order an item that will get shipped directly to Miranda's house.

To sponsor or ask for donations, join the Facebook group here.