Local non-profit raises funds for terminally ill adults

A local non-profit, Dream Makers SLO, is helping assist terminally ill adults in San Luis Obispo county.

The first downtown dream day was held back in 2019.

The dream team was able to hit the streets of Downtown SLO Sunday to raise funds for more dreams to come true.

The dream team consists of a group of Cal Poly students along with members of the non-profit.

“I think this is great for the community to get together," said Madeleine Heli, a dream team volunteer. "A lot of these people who are getting their dreams come true didn’t have the means to beforehand, so we just wanted to support them."

The day is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the non-profit.

“For Dream Makers, every single penny of every dollar we raise goes towards fulfilling end-of-life dreams," said Dream Makers SLO Co-founder Heather Hutchens.

Roughly 40 Downtown SLO businesses participating, including Ambiance, will be donating proceeds from purchases throughout the day to the organization.

“For the Ambiance company and also for me personally, and I know the owner, it’s really important for us to give back to the community in any way and it’s even more important locally giving back," said Ambiance Store Manager Lucy Huffman.

The last dream day brought in $10,000 dollars for the non-profit.

“It’s something that’s a little thing that we can do but makes a huge impact for that individual that’s going through a hard time," said Huffman.

Since 2017, Dream Makers SLO has fulfilled about 40 dreams and organizers say they haven’t turned anyone away.

“It’s so wonderful to give people that are facing something that serious something to look forward to," said Hutchens. "They get to craft it and design it."

The group says they hope that this act of kindness reaches many more dreamers.

“People who will be receiving the donations will be even more thankful and we hope to make many more dreams come true in the future," said Heli.

Dream Makers SLO is always looking for volunteers or donations.

For more ways on how to help, visit their website.