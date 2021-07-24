Local wine industry leaders recognized for hard work, creativity

Local wine industry leaders were recognized tonight for their hard work and creativity when it comes to all things wine.

The wine industry awards took place at the Mid-State Fair tonight. There were three winners in three different categories.

Lucas Pope of Coastal Vineyard Services won Winegrape Grower of the Year.

Jordan Fiorentini from Epoch Estate Wines won Winemaker of the Year.

Lorraine Alban from J&L Wines was recognized as Wine Industry Person of the Year.

The honorees were evaluated on their leadership and accomplishments in California's third-largest wine region, San Luis Obispo county.