Mobile clothing closet helps Central Coast families in need

A mobile clothing closet is hoping to make a basic necessity like clothing more accessible to families in need on the Central Coast.

For many children, the start of a new school year means new clothes and new school supplies. But for many families that may not be possible, however, through the help of a nonprofit organization in San Luis Obispo, they’re looking to change that through a mobile clothing closet.

What started off as a Facebook post asking for clothing donations, turned into a life calling for Lisa Ray, the Children's Resource Network founder.

“We all struggle in life, you know. Nobody has this perfect life. So when it’s our time to help somebody, we are happy to do it. So we just let families know, all we need to know is what sizes do you need," said Ray.

Clothing sizes include infants, small children, teenagers, to even college students. School supplies are also available.

“College students at Cal Poly that are undocumented that are going to school and they still need resources. They can come to us and we will take care of them as well," said Ray.

With the help of partnership organizations, the Children's Resource Network has been able to help over 30,000 kids along the Central Coast. Allowing for children to gain self-confidence.

“You know when children feel good about their outfit they’re wearing. Moms feel good about putting a new outfit on the baby. It just helps everyone’s self-esteem," said Biz Steinberg, CEO of Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County.

For community members that are interested in donating you can go onto their website for more information.

The Children's Resource Network mobile closet will be moving to the Santa Maria Bonita school district for the first two weeks of November. No documentation or paperwork is necessary for local families to use their resources.