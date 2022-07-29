Oceano resident receives an unexpected surprise from her favorite delivery drivers

Kristen Arias is an Oceano resident who enjoys seeing her local UPS drivers delivering packages straight to her doorstep.

"The things he does for us like bring the packages up here all the way up here where I'm at so I don't have to go down and get the big heavy boxes," she said.

But on Friday, that package carried a little surprise for Kristen.

The UPS drivers delivered a gift basket filled with sparkling lemonade and lemon cookies. The drivers said it was a small gesture to return some of the sunshine Kristen gives to them.

"The best thing is just seeing them and just having an open, welcome arms smile on their faces and then knowing that they are always happy to see us, like it's Christmas every time we deliver a package," said UPS driver Anthony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said they are always offered water, treats or even gift cards when they deliver to Kristen.

Kristen suffered three traumatic brain injuries before her third birthday which left her developmentally equivalent to a 10-year-old.

Patty Arias, Kristen's mom, said her drivers go out of their way to make sure Kristen knows how much they appreciate her thoughtfulness.

“Our UPS drivers are like family and I always make a point to say thank you for being the world to her," Patty said.