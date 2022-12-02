Organization aims to help 600+ local seniors this holiday season

Last year, we introduced you to Angie Miranda, a community member working to bring some holiday cheer to local senior citizens. It’s been a little over a year now, and her effort has grown bigger than expected.

Senior Angels of the Central Coast is an organization that was born out of a Facebook group of just 120 members.

That number is now more than doubling as the community comes together to spread holiday cheer from Orcutt to Morro Bay.

“It’s been an emotional year," said Miranda, CEO and founder of the group.

Miranda persevered. She spent the whole year working to convert her organization into a nonprofit.

“A lot of it is how underserved our senior citizens are in the area. You know, 35% of our population is made up of seniors and they don’t have access to, let’s say the ones in care centers, to clothes, blankets, just the basic necessities that we take for granted," Miranda said.

Now just days away from being a certified nonprofit she prepares for the second annual "Adopt a Senior Project", but this time, she has a whole army behind her.

“I just think it’s amazing that a regular person has decided to come together with local business owners in the area to help out our seniors in the area. It’s just an amazing organization," said Diane Cabrera, co-owner of PCH Shave Ice & Boba.

“There are senior citizens in our community that won’t have a Christmas, that don’t have family in the area or don’t have family visiting them. That is our whole purpose, to make sure they feel loved and feel part of the community," said Catherine Judge, Arroyo Grande Kenndey Club Fitness general manager.

With the help of local businesses and community members, the goal is to be able to provide gifts to 600 seniors.

“This is the second big bag I‘ve dropped off. All this stuff is coming from our local community to help support our seniors," said Diane Auten, who donated items.

Miranda said her mission is to not only be a nonprofit but a resource and hopes through this organization our local senior citizens are never forgotten.

There are multiple ways to donate. For more information visit this website.