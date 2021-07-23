Paso Robles student-made BBQs bring in thousands to support local organizations

Some Paso Robles High School welding students auctioned off barbecues this week at the California Mid-State Fair.

During the pandemic and under a hybrid learning model, the students focused their efforts on fabrication skills while building 15 barbecues.

The students used many different tools and applications to finish the projects, which were auctioned off at the fair on Thursday.

In all, they raised $35,500.

The proceeds are reportedly going to the James W. Braebeck Youth Legacy Foundation for purchase of livestock projects at this year’s Junior Livestock Auction.

The school says the harvested protein from the animals purchased will then be donated to the SLO Food Bank.

