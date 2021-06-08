San Luis Obispo crossing guard retiring after 46 years

For the past 46 years, Ramona Silva has been keeping students safe on their way to Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo.

After all of those years, she decided it was time to retire and say goodbye.

Tuesday was her last day and school staff and students wanted to show their appreciation, so they set up a big sign right outside the fire station that read, “Thank you Ramona for 46 years.”

"Today was a nice day, a big surprise for me to come down here and see all this,” Silva said.

She's been working the crosswalk on Laurel and Agusta for the past 26 years.

Her job as a crossing guard dates back to 1975 when she worked for the San Luis Obispo Police Department up to 1995 and then started working for the school.

"She's one of the most reliable employees I've ever had and she shows up on time, rain or shine, and can always be counted on to cross out students and families safely,” said Jeff Martin, principal at Sinsheimer Elementary School.

People also came by throughout the day to give her thank you cards and flowers to show their appreciation.

“It’s not just students and family actually, it's community members that really rely on her too, so it's really reassuring through the years making sure she's looking out for people,” Martin said.

It was a very bitter-sweet moment for Ramona.

"I will miss the kids, seeing the kids every day and talking to people as they walk by,” Silva said.

She adds she will cherish all the memories she made and hold on to them forever.

Her plans after retirement include hanging out with her new puppy and family as well as doing some yard work.

