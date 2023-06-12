Three organizations join forces to create a little magic for children fighting cancer

Three organizations joined forces in Pismo Beach Sunday all to create a little magic for children fighting cancer.

It was a community movement including a local Zumba instructor, Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club, and The Magic Yarn Project.

It starts with a pile of yarn, then each thread is woven carefully one by one to create a wig out of yarn.

“So today at the workshop, they're attaching the yarn all the way around, and then we will do the braid and they will get to glue on the ribbons and the flowers and all the really fun accessories that make them the special princess that they are," said Katie Powell, Magic Yarn Project Western U.S. leader.

It's all part of The Magic Yarn Project, a nonprofit founded in 2015 that has made more than 50,000 wigs and shipped them to 52 countries for children with cancer or any other hair loss disease.

“I have a wonderful member, who is involved with this project with The Magic Yarn Project. I've seen so many of her wigs that she posts, and I really wanted to partner with her to bring this to a wider range of the community," said Zumba instructor, Heidy Mangiardi.

That’s exactly what they did. About 50 local volunteers showed up to make a difference in a child’s life.

“We make them out of yarn because we learned that for the kids, the traditional wigs are fairly itchy and hot. So this is a very soft acrylic yarn. It works well for their sensitive heads because they're going undergoing these treatments and it's very, very sensitive," added Powell.

For Kristina Velasquez, this was her first time volunteering alongside her daughter.

“When a child is going through Cancer, they're losing their hair and this gives them a little bit of dignity and fun. I wanted her to understand that and be a part of that," said Velasquez.

It was a team effort, from attaching the yarn to gluing flowers. Their goal was to complete 20 wigs that will be shipped out in July.

“It's been very positive, very positive. We're working as a team to get this for a child, and it's been a lot of fun," added Velasquez.

But beyond the fun, it’s all for a bigger purpose.

“My favorite thing is we get pictures and videos from the families, so we've gotten ones with little girls wearing their Elsa wig and they're dancing and singing 'Let It Go' that just makes it all worth it," explained Powell.

“I just finished a two-year battle with breast cancer myself. Cancer doesn't discriminate to see a child go through something like this is hard. So to be able to do something that will bring some sunshine and some joy to their lives," said Mangiardi.

The groups also had a raffle drawing where all funds will benefit The Magic Yarn Project.

To get involved with the magic, volunteers can visit thislink.